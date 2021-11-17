Japan's Tokyo Kikai to put 'poison pill' on hold as court battle continues

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd 6335.T said on Wednesday it would put on hold its planned use of a 'poison pill' takeover defence measure against top shareholder Asia Development Capital (ADC) 9318.T as the fund offered to lower its stake to 32.72%.

Tokyo Kikai, the manufacturer of newspaper printing presses, said it would review ADC's offer before making a decision to officially suspend plans to issue new shares that would dilute ADC's 40% stake.

ADC said in a separate statement that while it agreed to cut the stake, it would still seek an injunction against the poison pill. It has appealed to Japan's supreme court after the Tokyo High Court dismissed its appeal of a lower court ruling against it.

Tokyo Kikai excluded ADC from a shareholder vote on the poison pill, which the fund says would fly in the face of shareholder equality. A court victory for Tokyo Kikai holds the potential to make it much easier for other Japanese companies to use poison pills.

