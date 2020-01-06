US Markets

Japan's Tokio Marine to pay $369 mln to sell insurance to Brazil's Caixa clients

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is expected to pay 1.5 billion reais ($369 million) to Brazil's state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal as part of a joint venture to sell home insurance, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc 8766.T is expected to pay 1.5 billion reais ($369 million) to Brazil's state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal as part of a joint venture to sell home insurance, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday.

Tokio Marine will hold 50.01% of the venture, which will hold the right to sell home insurance in Caixa's branches for 20 years, the filing said.

($1 = 4.0669 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular