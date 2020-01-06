Japan's Tokio Marine to pay $369 mln to sell insurance to Brazil's Caixa clients

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc 8766.T is expected to pay 1.5 billion reais ($369 million) to Brazil's state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal as part of a joint venture to sell home insurance, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday.

Tokio Marine will hold 50.01% of the venture, which will hold the right to sell home insurance in Caixa's branches for 20 years, the filing said.

($1 = 4.0669 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

