News & Insights

Commodities

Japan's Toho Zinc sees 3.2% rise in H2 zinc output y/y

October 04, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 40,800 metric tons of refined zinc in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, up 3.2% from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2023/24 year and actual production in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY23/24

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

Zinc

40,800

36,000

39,546

Lead

41,500

43,700

35,291

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.