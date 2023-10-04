Japan's Toho Zinc sees 3.2% rise in H2 zinc output y/y

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 40,800 metric tons of refined zinc in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, up 3.2% from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2023/24 year and actual production in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY23/24

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

Zinc

40,800

36,000

39,546

Lead

41,500

43,700

35,291

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.