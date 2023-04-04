Japan's Toho Zinc sees 1.5% drop in H1 zinc output y/y

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, said on Tuesday it plans to produce 38,800 tonnes of refined zinc in the first half of the 2023/24 financial year, down 1.5% from a year earlier.

The country's first half runs between April and September.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half and actual production in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

Zinc

38,800

39,300

39,383

Lead

46,900

35,500

47,000

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.