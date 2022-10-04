Japan's Toho Zinc expects H2 zinc output to fall 5.9% y/y

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 44,300 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, down 5.9% from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half and actual production in the second half of 2021/22.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Zinc

44,300

39,800

47,096

Lead

37,500

47,000

38,400

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

