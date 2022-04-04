Japan's Toho Zinc expects 2.3% fall in first-half zinc output
TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 42,900 tonnes of refined zinc in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, down 2.3% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.
The country's first half falls between April and September.
Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.
Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the first half of 2021/22.
(Zinc and lead in tonnes, silver in kilograms):
H1 FY22/23
H2 FY21/22
H1 FY21/22
Zinc
42,900
47,100
43,921
Lead
50,500
38,100
46,256
Silver
210,000
157,000
153,000
