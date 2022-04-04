Commodities

Japan's Toho Zinc expects 2.3% fall in first-half zinc output

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Toho Zinc Co Ltd, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 42,900 tonnes of refined zinc in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, down 2.3% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 42,900 tonnes of refined zinc in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, down 2.3% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

The country's first half falls between April and September.

Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the first half of 2021/22.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes, silver in kilograms):

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

H1 FY21/22

Zinc

42,900

47,100

43,921

Lead

50,500

38,100

46,256

Silver

210,000

157,000

153,000

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular