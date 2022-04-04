Japan's Toho Zinc expects 2.3% fall in first-half zinc output

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd 5707.T, Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 42,900 tonnes of refined zinc in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, down 2.3% from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

The country's first half falls between April and September.

Zinc is used mainly as an anti-corrosive coating while making galvanised steel.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the first half of 2021/22.

(Zinc and lead in tonnes, silver in kilograms):

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

H1 FY21/22

Zinc

42,900

47,100

43,921

Lead

50,500

38,100

46,256

Silver

210,000

157,000

153,000

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.