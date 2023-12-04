Japan's TDK Corp to manufacture iPhone battery cells in India - minister

BENGALURU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp 6762.T will manufacture lithium ion (li-ion) battery cells for Apple AAPL.O iPhones in India, a minister said on Monday.

Apple has been touting India as its next big growth driver as it looks to move some production away from China.

It began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 through Wistron 3231.TW and later Foxconn 2317.TW, and has a total of 14 suppliers in India.

TDK will set up a manufacturing facility in the northern state of Haryana, creating around 1,000 new jobs, Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The news was first reported by Business Standard on Sunday.

Cells manufactured at the facility will be supplied to Apple's li-ion battery assembler Sunwoda Electronics, the report added.

Apple and TDK Corp did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.