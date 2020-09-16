Japan's Takeda to sell TachoSil surgical patch to Corza Health for 350 mln euros

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Wednesday it would sell its TachoSil surgical patch product to Corza Health for 350 million euros ($414.75 million) as the Japanese company continues to divest non-core businesses.

TachoSil, a surgical patch used for bleeding control

control, delivered $160 million in sales for Takeda in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the company said in a release.

To reduce debt, Takeda has pledged to dispose of $10 billion worth of non-core assets.

Takeda is focusing on five key business areas: oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies.

($1 = 0.8439 euros)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Louise Heavens)

