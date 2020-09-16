Japan's Takeda to sell TachoSil surgical patch to Corza Health for 350 mln euros

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday it would sell its TachoSil surgical patch product to Corza Health for 350 million euros ($414.75 million) as the Japanese company continues to divest non-core businesses.

To reduce debt, Takeda has pledged to dispose of $10 billion worth of non-core assets.

Takeda is focusing on five key business areas: oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies.

($1 = 0.8439 euros)

