Japan's Takeda to buy psoriasis drug in up to $6 bln deal with Nimbus

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 13, 2022 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T said on Tuesday it would acquire Nimbus Therapeutics' drug being developed to treat autoimmune conditions such as psoriasis in up to $6 billion deal.

The treatment will strengthen the company's pipeline of drugs for diseases where the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake.

Takeda will make $4 billion in upfront payment to Nimbus and pay an additional $2 billion subject to certain sales milestones.

