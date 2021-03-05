Japan's Takeda seeks govt approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's regulators were asked on Friday to approve use of the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna Inc MRNA.O, the third such vaccine in the nation that began its inoculation effort last month.

The filing was announced by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, which is handling domestic approval and imports of about 50 million doses of the Moderna shot. Takeda has previously said approval could be given in May.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

