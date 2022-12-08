Japan's Takeda secures EU nod for its dengue vaccine

By Natalie Grover

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A dengue vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T was authorised for use in the European Union on Thursday, making it the second approved inoculation against the mosquito-borne disease that causes millions of infections annually.

The vaccine, branded QDENGA, is authorized for use in those aged 4 and older to prevent any of the four so-called serotypes of dengue.

There are no antivirals or specific treatments for the flu-like viral disease.

While the illness is mostly mild, some people can develop life-threatening complications. Between 20,000 and 25,000 people, mostly children, die each year from the virus, according to the World Health Organization.

QDENGA follows Sanofi's SASY.PA Dengvaxia, which became the world's first approved dengue vaccine in 2015.

Use of the French drugmaker's vaccine was scaled back considerably after the company disclosed in 2017 that it increased the risk of severe disease in 'seronegative' children - those who had no prior dengue exposure when they got the shot.

Takeda's vaccine is based on a dengue 2 virus, with DNA from the other three serotypes added in. Data from a pivotal trial demonstrated that the vaccine can induce immune responses to a varied degree against all four dengue types.

The vaccine has good evidence of benefit and no evidence of any safety concern, Takeda's dengue program head Derek Wallace said in an interview.

Although there is no study that directly compares the Sanofi vaccine with QDENGA, EU health officials in October said the Takeda vaccine conferred comparatively wider protection in young children and people older than 45 years old.

The Takeda vaccine has also been approved in Indonesia, while U.S. regulators are reviewing QDENGA on a priority basis.

The vaccine will be made available in some European countries by early 2023, Wallace told Reuters, adding that the company intends on implementing a tiered pricing strategy across geography where launches occur. In such cases, developing countries are typically charged less than richer nations.

Takeda expects its vaccine to generate $700 million to $1.6 billion in sales over the course of several years, Gary Dubin, president of Takeda’s global vaccine business, said earlier this year.

