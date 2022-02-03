Japan's Takeda says 9-month operating profit jumped 29%, raises forecast

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Thursday its nine-month profit surged 29% from a year earlier.

Operating profit was 462.46 billion yen ($4.04 billion) in the nine months through Dec. 31, the drugmaker said.

Takeda raised its full-year operating profit forecast 1.1% to 515 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast for profit of 491.05 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

($1 = 114.5200 yen)

