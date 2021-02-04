Japan's Takeda says 9-month operating profit doubled, maintains full-year forecast

US Markets
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday its nine-month profit more than doubled from a year earlier, driven by sales of its core branded drugs. Operating profit was 358.7 billion yen ($3.41 billion) in the nine months through Dec. 31, the drugmaker said.

Operating profit was 358.7 billion yen ($3.41 billion) in the nine months through Dec. 31, the drugmaker said.

Takeda held its full-year operating profit forecast steady at 434 billion yen ($4.13 billion). That compares with a consensus forecast for profit of 512.5 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 11 analysts.

($1 = 105.1600 yen)

