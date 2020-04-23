Japan's Takeda plans to sell consumer health unit for around $3.7 bln - Nikkei

Rocky Swift Reuters
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plans to sell its consumer health unit for around 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion), Nikkei Business reported.

Possible buyers of the unit include Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. 4581.T and large investment funds, Nikkei reported. A Takeda spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumours.

Following its acquisition of Shire Plc in 2019 for $59 billion, Takeda has pledged to dispose of $10 billion worth of non-core assets to pare down debt.

($1 = 107.6500 yen)

