Japan's Takeda Pharma says full-year profit up five-fold

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Tuesday that full-year operating profit jumped five-fold from the previous year, driven by sales of its Entyvio colitis treatment and other mainstay drugs.

Operating profit for Japan's largest drugmaker in the year that ended in March came in at 509 billion yen ($4.68 billion).

That compares with its own earlier estimate of 434 billion yen and a consensus estimate of 567 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 14 analysts.

Takeda is importing Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine into Japan and on Monday said that interim results of clinical trials have been positive.

($1 = 108.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

