Japan's Takeda Pharma says full-year profit slid 9.5%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday that 12-month operating profit slid 9.5% from the previous year.

Operating profit for Japan's largest drugmaker in the year that ended on March 31 came in at 461 billion yen ($3.54 billion).

That compares with its own earlier estimate of 515 billion yen and a consensus forecast of 509 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The company estimated the current fiscal year's operating profit will rise to 520 billion yen.

($1 = 130.3700 yen)

