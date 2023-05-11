News & Insights

Japan's Takeda Pharma says full-year profit rose 6.4%

May 11, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Thursday its full-year profit rose 6.4% after Japan's biggest drugmaker spent big to replenish its drug pipeline.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 came in at 490.5 billion yen ($3.63 billion) compared with 461 billion yen in the year prior, the company said.

That compares with the drugmaker's earlier estimate of 530 billion yen and a consensus forecast of 535 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The company, meanwhile, estimated the current fiscal year's operating profit to touch 349 billion yen.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

