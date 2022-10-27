Japan's Takeda Pharma raises annual profit forecast on weak yen

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, as the plunging value of the yen currency boosted the value of its overseas revenue.

The drugmaker, with more than 80% of its sales outside Japan, said it now expected operating profit to reach 530 billion yen ($3.65 billion) in the year through March 2023, versus earlier guidance of 520 billion yen and 461 billion earned the previous year.

That is still lower than the consensus forecast of 597 billion yen in a Refinitiv survey of 16 analysts.

For the six months through Sept. 30, operating profit slid 26% to 255 billion yen, reflecting the absence of a one-time gain a year ago, when Takeda sold off a portfolio of diabetes drugs.

($1=145.2900 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

