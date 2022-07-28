Japan's Takeda Pharma posts 39% drop in 1st quarter profit

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T said on Thursday that its first-quarter profit slumped 39% percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit was 150.5 billion yen ($1.11 billion) in the three months through June 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 249 billion yen a year earlier.

The company held its forecast for full-year operating profit at 520 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 539 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

($1 = 135.3400 yen)

