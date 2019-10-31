Japan's Takeda cuts full year loss forecast

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday its half year profit fell by 70%, and the company trimmed its estimate for a full-year loss.

Japan's biggest drugmaker posted an operating profit of 50.3 billion yen ($462.87 million) for the six months through September, compared with a profit of 172 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full year ending March 2020, the company expects an operating loss of 110 billion yen. That compares with its previous estimate for a loss of 166 billion yen and an average Refinitiv loss estimate of 102.99 billion yen from 11 analysts.

Takeda surprised markets in May when it reversed its full-year earnings forecast to a loss, citing costs associated with its $59 billion purchase of Shire Plc.

($1 = 108.6700 yen)

