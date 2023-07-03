Japan's Taiyo Oil shuts 2 CDUs at Shikoku refinery for maintenance

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Taiyo Oil Co Ltd shut two crude distillation units (CDUs) in late June at its 138,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Shikoku refinery in western Japan for scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The 106,000-bpd No.1 CDU was shut on June 25 and the 32,000-bpd No.2 CDU was closed on June 26 and they are expected to restart on July 13 and 16, respectively, he told Reuters over the phone.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

