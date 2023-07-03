News & Insights

Japan's Taiyo Oil shuts 2 CDUs at Shikoku refinery for maintenance

July 03, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Taiyo Oil Co Ltd shut two crude distillation units (CDUs) in late June at its 138,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Shikoku refinery in western Japan for scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The 106,000-bpd No.1 CDU was shut on June 25 and the 32,000-bpd No.2 CDU was closed on June 26 and they are expected to restart on July 13 and 16, respectively, he told Reuters over the phone.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.