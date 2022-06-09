Japan's Taiyo Oil shuts 2 CDUs at Shikoku refinery for maintenance

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Taiyo Oil Co shut two crude distillation units (CDU) last month at its 138,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Shikoku refinery in western Japan for scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The 106,000-bpd No.1 CDU was shut on May 20 and the 32,000-bpd No.2 CDU was closed on May 21 and they are slated to be restarted in early- or mid-August, he told Reuters over the phone.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

