Japan's Taiyo Oil restarts two CDUs at Shikoku refinery after maintenance

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Taiyo Oil Co restarted the two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 138,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Shikoku refinery in western Japan earlier this month after scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The 106,000-bpd No.1 CDU, which has been shut since May 20, was restarted on Aug. 2, while the 32,000-bpd No.2 CDU, which has been closed since May 21, was resumed on Aug. 4, the spokesperson said.

The secondary units also came back online on Aug. 14 after turnaround, she said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.