Japan's Suzuki: Not targeting absolute levels on intervention

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

August 15, 2023 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities are not targeting absolute currency levels when it comes to intervening in the market.

Suzuki made the remark at a news conference when asked about the government's stance on intervention as the dollar broke above the 145 yen JPY= threshold.

