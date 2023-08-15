Japan's Suzuki: Not targeting absolute levels on intervention

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities are not targeting absolute currency levels when it comes to intervening in the market.

Suzuki made the remark at a news conference when asked about the government's stance on intervention as the dollar broke above the 145 yen JPY= threshold.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.