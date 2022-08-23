Japan's super-long yields rise ahead of Jackson Hole conference

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Japan's super-long government bond yields rose on Tuesday while the benchmark 10-year yield fell, as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week for cues on policy tightening.

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's super-long government bond yields rose on Tuesday while the benchmark 10-year yield fell, as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week for cues on policy tightening.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.825% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC increased 1.5 basis points to 1.140%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.265%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, as investors awaited the Fed gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that is expected to reinforce the central bank's commitment to stamping out inflation. US/

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.215%. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was down 0.5 basis point to -0.090%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 point to 149.79, with a trading volume of 11,863 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters