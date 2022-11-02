US Markets

Japan's super-long yields rise after weak outcome of BOJ bond buying

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 02, 2022 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after a relatively weak outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying, while the benchmark 10-year bonds were not traded ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.115%, its highest since Oct. 27, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC jumped 4 basis points to 1.530%, its highest since Oct. 26.

"Investors were weighed down by the weakness of the market in the previous session, and they saw a weak outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying for the notes with maturities longer than 25-years," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said investors seemed to have reduced their holdings of longer notes in the run-up to an auction for 30-year notes next week.

The 10-year JGBs did not trade since the yield JP10YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.245%, as investors awaited the release of the Fed's policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.09 point to 148.77, with a trading volume of 9,033 lots.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC were flat at -0.045% and 0.070%, respectively.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC was at 1.705%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

