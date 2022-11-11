Japan's super-long yields fall to 2-week low on hopes of Fed slowing rate hikes

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds fell to a two-week low on Friday, as a sign of slowing U.S. inflation fuelled hopes the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive with interest rate hikes.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 7.5 basis points to 1.050%, its lowest since Nov. 1, in its sharpest fall since Oct. 27.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC plunged 9 basis points to 1.425%, its lowest since Nov. 1, and was last down 7.5 basis points at 1.440%.

"Upward pressure on global yields is retreating," said Shinji Ebihara, a rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan.

"Japanese yields are also expected to fall, with those on super-long dated notes leading the declines as bonds with those maturities had been sold off heavily."

The U.S. consumer price index climbed less than expected 7.7% year on year - the first time since February that the annual increase was below 8%, and the smallest gain since January.

Slower pace of U.S. inflation sent the 10-year Treasury yield a five-week low overnight. US/

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 10 basis points to 1.650%, its lowest since October 11.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.235%, its lowest since Oct. 28.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.060%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.045%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.35 point to 149.46, with a trading volume of 18,158 lots.

