Japan's super-long yields fall as investors adjust positions

Japan's super-long government bond yields fell on Wednesday, weighed by demand for longer tenure bonds as investors adjusted their portfolios at the end of the month.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.850% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 1.185%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 1.310%.

The Bank of Japan's regular bond buying operations saw decent outcome but the impact was limited, said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.220%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 point to 149.53, with a trading volume of 13,339 lots.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC stayed at -0.090%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.005%.

