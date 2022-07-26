Japan's super-long yields fall after strong auction demand

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Tuesday, after investors witnessed strong demand at an auction for 40-year notes.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 7 basis points to 1.340%, its lowest level since July 1.

The auction received bids worth 2.7 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.42 at the previous auction.

"The outcome was strong. And that was reflected positively in yields on super-long ended notes," said a market participant at a domestic firm.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points to 1.170%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.835%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.205%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.11 point to 150.21, with a trading volume of 15,162 lots.

Yields on short-ends were unchanged, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC at -0.080% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC at minus 0.005%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

