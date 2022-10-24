Japan's super-long bond yields rise to multi-year highs ahead of BOJ meeting

Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGB) rose to fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, as investors challenged the Bank of Japan's commitment to keep its ultra-low policy unchanged ahead of its policy meeting this week.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC jumped 7 basis points to 1.315%, its highest since February 2015, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 basis points to 1.685%, its highest since September 2014.

The two-year JGBs were not traded in early session, leaving the yield JP2YTN=JBTC at -0.005%, the highest since January 2016.

The 10-year JGBs were not traded either and the yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250%, top of the limit of the BOJ's policy band.

The 40-year JGBs were not traded either and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.885%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.130%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 147.92, with a trading volume of 5,866 lots.

