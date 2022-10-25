Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGB) on Tuesday reversed course to fall after hitting multi-year highs, as investors scooped up debt after heavy selloffs.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 4.5 basis points (bps) to 1.200%, after jumping 7 bps to 1.315% to touch its highest since February 2015.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to maintain ultra-low interest rates at its two-day policy meeting ending on Friday, but some investors have been selling super-ended notes in their bets that the bank would alter its ultra-loose policy.

The BOJ remains an outlier among a global wave of monetary policy tightening to combat soaring inflation, and the divergence in policy and widening yield gap between the U.S. and Japanese economies have driven the yen to hit fresh 32-year lows.

The 20-year bond yields have risen 22 bps so far this month, the sharpest monthly rise since June 2004. The spread between 10- and 20-bonds widened as much as 105 bps on Tuesday, the sharpest gap since January 2011.

To contain the surge in yields, the BOJ conducted emergency bond buying operations for two straight sessions last week, only to see yields kept rising.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dropped 8.5 basis points to 1.800%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.15 point to 148, with a trading volume of 9,296 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.