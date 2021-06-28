PBC

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui to take 5% stake in Philippine bank RCBC -Nikkei

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T said it agreed to invest around 10 billion yen ($90.3 million) in Philippine bank Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), taking a 5% stake, as it looks for growth outside a slow-growing domestic market.

SMFG, Japan's second biggest lender by assets, said it saw the Philippines as a key market, and cited RCBC's strength in digital banking services.

The move follows its announcement in April that it would invest up to 150 billion yen in Vietnam's biggest non-bank lender FE Credit as it looks for growth outside a slow-growing domestic market.

($1 = 110.7000 yen)

