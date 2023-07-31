Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial posts slightly lower Q1 net profit

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, reported on Monday an 1.8% drop in first-quarter net profit.

Sumitomo Mitsui posted a profit of 248 billion yen ($1.75 billion) in the April-June period versus 252.4 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average profit estimate of 225.74 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group maintained its full-year net profit forecast at 820 billion yen, compared to the average of 863.43 billion yen forecast by 14 analysts.

($1 = 141.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Kim Coghill)

