News & Insights

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial posts slightly lower Q1 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

July 31, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, reported on Monday an 1.8% drop in first-quarter net profit.

Sumitomo Mitsui posted a profit of 248 billion yen ($1.75 billion) in the April-June period versus 252.4 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average profit estimate of 225.74 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group maintained its full-year net profit forecast at 820 billion yen, compared to the average of 863.43 billion yen forecast by 14 analysts.

($1 = 141.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Kim Coghill)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.