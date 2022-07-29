Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial posts 24.2% jump in Q1 net profit

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest bank, reported on Friday a 24.2% increase in first-quarter net profit as improved economic conditions helped boost its main lending business.

Sumitomo Mitsui posted a profit of 252.4 billion yen ($1.90 billion) in the April-June period versus 203.2 billion yen. That compared with an average profit estimate of 156.33 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group maintained its full-year net profit forecast at 730 billion yen, compared to the average of 742.33 billion yen forecast by 12 analysts.

($1 = 132.6800 yen)

