Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial posts 24.2% jump in Q1 net profit

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, reported on Friday a 24.2% increase in first-quarter net profit as improved economic conditions helped boost its main lending business.

Sumitomo Mitsui posted a profit of 252.4 billion yen ($1.90 billion) in the April-June period versus 203.2 billion yen. That compared with an average profit estimate of 156.33 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group maintained its full-year net profit forecast at 730 billion yen, compared to the average of 742.33 billion yen forecast by 12 analysts.

($1 = 132.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.