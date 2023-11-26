News & Insights

US Markets
JEF

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group CEO dies at 65

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

November 26, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

Adds cause of death, CEO background

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) 8316.T on Monday said group CEO Jun Ohta died on Nov. 25 aged 65 of pancreatic cancer.

Japan's second-biggest lender after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T said it plans to announce a successor in the near future as soon as an appointment is made.

Until the new appointment, Deputy President and Executive Officer Toru Nakashima will perform CEO duties, the bank said.

Ohta joined The Sumitomo Bank, a predecessor of SMFG, in 1982 and rose to group CEO in April 2019. He also served as a vice chairman of Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby.

Ohta recently sought to expand SMFG's footprint in overseas markets through an alliance with U.S. investment bank Jefferies Financial Group JEF.N.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.