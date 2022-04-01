Japan's Sumitomo Metal plans 7.2% increase in FY22/23 copper output

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 5713.T, Japan's second-biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it planned to produce 447,000 tonnes of refined copper in the 2022/23 financial year that started this month, up 7.2% from a year earlier.
Here are details of the company's output plan, compared with actual production in the first half of 2021/22 and planned production in the second half of 2021/22 as of Feb. 8.
(Copper, nickel, zinc in tonnes; gold and silver in kilograms):
H1 FY2022/23
H2 FY2022/23
Copper
223,500(207,181)
223,500(209,700)
Nickel
27,700(26,565)
27,800(23,800)
Ferronickel
7,000(5,960)
6,900(7,000)
Gold
8,600(8,233)
8,600(8,600)
Silver
107,500(115,262)
107,500(104,000)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.