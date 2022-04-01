Japan's Sumitomo Metal plans 7.2% increase in FY22/23 copper output

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 5713.T, Japan's second-biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it planned to produce 447,000 tonnes of refined copper in the 2022/23 financial year that started this month, up 7.2% from a year earlier.

Here are details of the company's output plan, compared with actual production in the first half of 2021/22 and planned production in the second half of 2021/22 as of Feb. 8.

(Copper, nickel, zinc in tonnes; gold and silver in kilograms):

H1 FY2022/23

H2 FY2022/23

Copper

223,500(207,181)

223,500(209,700)

Nickel

27,700(26,565)

27,800(23,800)

Ferronickel

7,000(5,960)

6,900(7,000)

Gold

8,600(8,233)

8,600(8,600)

Silver

107,500(115,262)

107,500(104,000)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

