Japan's Sumitomo Metal plans 11% cut in FY2023/24 copper output

Credit: REUTERS/RITSUKO SHIMIZU

April 03, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's second-largest copper smelter, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 5713.T, said on Monday it planned to produce 399,500 tonnes of refined copper in the 2023/24 financial year that started this month, down 10.6% from a year earlier.

The decline comes as it plans to conduct a two-month maintenance at its Toyo Smelter & Refinery in Ehime, western Japan, between September and November, a company spokesperson said.

Here are details of the company's output plan, compared with actual production in the first half of 2022/23 and planned production in the second half of 2022/23 as of Feb. 8.

(copper, nickel, zinc in tonnes)

H1 FY2023/24

H2 FY2023/24

copper

188,800(223,240)

210,700(223,800)

nickel

30,000(25,383)

30,200(28,000)

Ferronickel

3,400(3,968)

3,600(6,900)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.