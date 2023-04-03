Japan's Sumitomo Metal plans 11% cut in FY2023/24 copper output

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's second-largest copper smelter, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 5713.T, said on Monday it planned to produce 399,500 tonnes of refined copper in the 2023/24 financial year that started this month, down 10.6% from a year earlier.

The decline comes as it plans to conduct a two-month maintenance at its Toyo Smelter & Refinery in Ehime, western Japan, between September and November, a company spokesperson said.

Here are details of the company's output plan, compared with actual production in the first half of 2022/23 and planned production in the second half of 2022/23 as of Feb. 8.

(copper, nickel, zinc in tonnes)

H1 FY2023/24

H2 FY2023/24

copper

188,800(223,240)

210,700(223,800)

nickel

30,000(25,383)

30,200(28,000)

Ferronickel

3,400(3,968)

3,600(6,900)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

