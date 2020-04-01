Japan's Sumitomo Metal plans 10.7% hike in FY20-21 copper output

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 5713.T, Japan's second-largest copper smelter, said on Wednesday it plans to produce 450,000 tonnes of refined copper this financial year, up 10.7% from a year earlier.

The country's financial year 2020-21 started on Wednesday.

The production plan was made before the coronavirus spread across the world, the company said, adding it is still assessing impact from the pandemic.

Here are details of the company's output plan, compared with actual production in the first half and planned production in the second half of the 2019-20 financial year.

(Copper, nickel, ferronickel in tonnes):

H1 FY 2020/21

H2 FY 2020/21

Electrolytic copper

225,000(196,446)

225,000(210,000)

Electrolytic nickel

30,400(29,014)

30,400(31,300)

Ferronickel

6,900(6,480)

6,900(6,600)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

