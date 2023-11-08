Japan's Sumitomo Life raises Singlife stake in $133 mln deal

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance SMTLI.UL has increased its investment in Singapore Life (Singlife) via a capital injection of S$179.99 million ($133 million), the Singaporean financial services firm said on Wednesday.

The issue was comprised of 23.68 million new shares, or 4.92% of the increased share capital of Singlife, it said in a statement, raising Sumitomo Life's stake in Singlife to 27%.

The share capital of Singlife increased to S$2.26 billion from S$2.08 billion and its total issued shares to 481.73 million from 458.04 million, it said.

Singlife said it will use the capital to support business growth.

Singlife is the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme in Singapore.

($1 = 1.3562 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely)

