Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration will compile a large-scale economic stimulus package before calling a snap election in September, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Nikkei did not specify how much spending may be involved. Opposition party members have called for a package of around 30 trillion yen.

($1 = 109.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.