Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration will compile a large-scale economic stimulus package before calling a snap election in September, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration will compile a large-scale economic stimulus package before calling a snap election in September, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Nikkei did not specify how much spending may be involved. Opposition party members have called for a package of around 30 trillion yen.

($1 = 109.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters