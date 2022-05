Japan's Subaru eyes first domestic electric vehicle factory -Nikkei

Adds background, details

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp 7270.T aims to build an electric vehicle (EV) factory in Japan, the first such plan for an automaker to do so domestically, and targets operations to start in the late 2020s, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

It added that Subaru also expects to invest more than 100 billion yen ($771 million) to boost EV production capabilities, including those at other factories.

In 2020, Subaru set a target for EV and hybrids to make up more than 40% of all global sales by 2030.

In November, the company unveiled the Solterra, its first all-electric vehicle, developed jointly with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T.

($1=129.7500 yen)

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

