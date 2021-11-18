Japan's stimulus package spending likely around $488 bln -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's economic stimulus package will likely require fiscal spending of around 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion) due to huge amounts of cash payouts, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The amount would be much bigger than the roughly 30-40 trillion yen expected by markets.

($1 = 114.0600 yen)

