Japan's Stanley Electric signs capital alliance agreement with Honda

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Stanley Electric 6923.T has signed a capital and business alliance with Honda Motor Co 7267.T to facilitate next-generation technologies for vehicles, it said on Tuesday.

Stanley Electric will transfer 7.5 million of its shares to Honda for 2,534 yen ($17.57) per share, the company said in a statement.

The two companies aim to decarbonise the supply chain, consolidate parts and improve the efficiency of product development.

($1 = 144.2500 yen)

