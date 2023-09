Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp 6758.T said on Friday that the completion of merger between its India unit and Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS is likely to take a few more months.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

