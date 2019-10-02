US Markets

Japan's Sojitz to sell stake in Brazil's Frade oil field to PetroRio

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp 2768.T said on Thursday it has agreed to sell all of its stake in Frade oil field in Brazil to its partner in the project PetroRio S.A. PRIO3.SA.

Sojitz said in a statement that it was selling the stake due to decreased oil output and weaker oil prices, as well as to reflect its strategy to shift its focus from up-stream businesses to the development of mid- and down-stream energy businesses.

It did not disclose the sale price.

