Japan's Sojitz, Eneos launch large-scale solar power plant in Australia

October 02, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sojitz 2768.T and the country's top refiner, Eneos 5020.T, have launched a large-scale solar power plant in Queensland, Australia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Japanese companies are investing in renewable energy projects worldwide to diversify their portfolios to meet "net zero" targets and bring overseas experience back home to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Construction of the 204-megawatt-capacity Edenvale Solar Park began in June 2021 and the plant was launched on Sept. 28, the companies said, without disclosing any financial details.

Sojitz and Eneos each hold a 50% stake in the joint venture that runs the plant, which is the largest solar power plant in Australia run by Japanese investors, according to the companies.

