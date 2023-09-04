News & Insights

Japan's Sogo & Seibu names Jin Ryu as representative director

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

September 04, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sogo & Seibu said on Monday that Jin Ryu had been appointed as the new representative director of the department store unit.

Japan's Seven & i3382.T last week completed a sale of Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. Ryu is a managing director at Fortress, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.