Japan's Sogo & Seibu names Jin Ryu as representative director

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sogo & Seibu said on Monday that Jin Ryu had been appointed as the new representative director of the department store unit.

Japan's Seven & i3382.T last week completed a sale of Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. Ryu is a managing director at Fortress, according to his LinkedIn profile.

