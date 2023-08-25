Japan's SoftBank will likely sell shares in India's Zomato - CNBC-TV18

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T will likely sell shares in Indian food delivery firm Zomato ZOMT.NS as the lock-in for investors post the company's acquisition of Blinkit ends on Aug. 25, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

