Japan's SoftBank will likely sell shares in India's Zomato - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

August 25, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T will likely sell shares in Indian food delivery firm Zomato ZOMT.NS as the lock-in for investors post the company's acquisition of Blinkit ends on Aug. 25, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
