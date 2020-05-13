US Markets
UBER

Japan´s Softbank sees consolidation in Latam food delivery

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, a shareholder in some of Latin America's largest food delivery companies, expects consolidation in most markets, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, a shareholder in some of Latin America's largest food delivery companies, expects consolidation in most markets, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"It's difficult to have more than two players in the food delivery area, there will be global consolidation", Paulo Passoni, managing investment partner in Softbank's Latin America Fund, said in a webcast hosted by Brazilian digital broker XP Inc.

He spoke a day after reports from Reuters and other media that Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N, partly owned by SoftBank, was in talks to buy online food delivery company Grubhub Inc.

SoftBank's Latin America Fund is also a shareholder in Rappi, founded in Colombia. In addition Softbank is a shareholder in Chinese ride hailing company Didi, whose Didi Eats unit has had high growth in Mexico, Passoni added.

Passoni said the novel coronavirus pandemic has made him "more comfortable" with SoftBank's portfolio in Latin America, as most of its stakeholdings are experiencing higher demand thanks to social distancing measures and growing digitalization of Latin American economies.

Digital wallets and online banks are booming, Passoni said, because most e-commerce and delivery companies do not accept cash. SoftBank's Latin America fund has a stake in Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter SA BIDI4.SA.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular