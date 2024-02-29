News & Insights

Japan's SoftBank cuts stake in India's Paytm to under 3%

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

February 29, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

BENGALURU, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T has further reduced its stake in beleaguered Indian payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS to 2.83% from 5.01%, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The conglomerate, which held 17.5% stake in Paytm in September 2022, has trimmed its ownership for more than a year through multiple open market deals, with its most recent cut being in January.

While some global investors like Warren Buffett's Berkshire HathawayBRKa.N and China's Alibaba Group9988.HK exited the firm in 2023, others, including a Netherlands-based unit of Chinese fintech firm Ant Financial cut their stake.

Shares of Paytm were down 3.4% in afternoon trade.

The stock has fallen 48.5% and lost around 234 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) in value since the Reserve Bank of India on Jan. 31 ordered the company to wind down its banking arm citing persistent non-compliance with regulations.

($1 = 82.9220 Indian rupees)

